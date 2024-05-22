Juventus have offered a new long-term contract to the team's leading player

Juventus have offered a long-term contract to the team's main left-back Andrea Cambiaso. The new agreement will run until June 2029.

An initial meeting has taken place to start negotiations, the time to sign has not yet arrived, but the Turin club are keen to do so as soon as possible. Cambiaso is happy at Juventus and is highly rated by Thiago Motta, who is expected to take charge of the bianconerri in the near future.

Aston Villa previously wanted to sign Cambiaso and even made an offer of €40 million to the Turin club, but the Zebras responded to the offer with a rejection.

The current agreement runs until July 2027 and includes a salary of one million euros a year, and the new deal should increase Cambiaso's salary. The 24-year-old left-back has played in 39 Juventus matches this Serie A season, scoring three goals and giving six assists.