EN RU
Main News Juventus close to buying Champions League winner

Juventus close to buying Champions League winner

Football news Today, 15:55
Juventus close to buying Champions League winner Photo: Aymeric Laporte's Instagram/Author unknown

Juventus Turin are interested in Manchester City and Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, according to TuttomercatoWeb.

According to the source, the Italian club wants to rent a player until the summer of 2024 with the right to buy later. The English club is ready to part with the player, as the head coach of the team, Josep Guardiola, does not count on him. The Spaniard is also interested in Arsenal London and Atlético Madrid.

Last season, 29-year-old Laporte, as part of Manchester City, became the champion of England, won the FA Cup, and also became the winner of the Champions League. He has made 24 appearances in all competitions without scoring a single goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

Recall that last season, Juventus was fined 10 points by the Italian Football Federation for financial fraud. In this regard, the Turin club dropped from third to seventh place in the standings and will play only in the Conference League next season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Juventus Manchester City Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news Today, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent
Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m Football news Yesterday, 14:33 Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m
Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023 Football news Yesterday, 04:00 Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023
The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news 02 july 2023, 16:53 The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship
Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid Football news 02 july 2023, 16:42 Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid
Neymar closer to Barcelona return Football news 02 july 2023, 15:56 Neymar closer to Barcelona return
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:15 Chelsea could buy English talent Football news Today, 15:55 Juventus close to buying Champions League winner Football news Today, 15:42 Chelsea could buy Lazio leader Football news Today, 15:29 PSG ready to pay €80m for French striker Football news Today, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news Today, 14:55 Bayern want to buy Georgia goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:45 Inter Miami could sign another Barcelona legend Football news Today, 10:00 Spanish forward of Dynamo Kiev found a new club Football news Today, 09:00 Shakhtar negotiates the transfer of an African player Football news Today, 06:35 Ronaldo's club bought a star Croatian
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lanus vs Velez Sarsfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Godoy Cruz vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Tigre vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 America Mineiro vs Corinthians predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 River Plate vs Colon predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023