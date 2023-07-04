Juventus close to buying Champions League winner

Juventus Turin are interested in Manchester City and Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, according to TuttomercatoWeb.

According to the source, the Italian club wants to rent a player until the summer of 2024 with the right to buy later. The English club is ready to part with the player, as the head coach of the team, Josep Guardiola, does not count on him. The Spaniard is also interested in Arsenal London and Atlético Madrid.

Last season, 29-year-old Laporte, as part of Manchester City, became the champion of England, won the FA Cup, and also became the winner of the Champions League. He has made 24 appearances in all competitions without scoring a single goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

Recall that last season, Juventus was fined 10 points by the Italian Football Federation for financial fraud. In this regard, the Turin club dropped from third to seventh place in the standings and will play only in the Conference League next season.