A unique achievement in the Premier League

AFC Bournemouth attacking midfielder Justin Kluivert has received an official certificate for a record—the most penalty goals scored by a single player in an English Premier League match.

Details: He set this extraordinary achievement back on November 30, 2024, during a clash against Wolverhampton, notching a hat-trick of penalties. The match ended with a 4-2 victory for Bournemouth.

Congratulations to Justin Kluivert of @afcbournemouth 🍒⚽ who was recently presented with his certificate for the most penalties scored by a football (soccer) player in an English Premier League match.



Justin's hat-trick of penalties took place as Bournemouth played Wolves on… pic.twitter.com/4fB1iVUQnC — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 21, 2025

This season, the Dutchman has featured in five matches for Bournemouth across all competitions but has yet to register a goal or assist.

Reminder: Manchester United are considering Iraola as a replacement for Amorim. Bournemouth is making efforts to keep their manager.