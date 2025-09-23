Justin Kluivert enters the Guinness Book of Records. Here's what for
A unique achievement in the Premier League
Football news
AFC Bournemouth attacking midfielder Justin Kluivert has received an official certificate for a record—the most penalty goals scored by a single player in an English Premier League match.
Details: He set this extraordinary achievement back on November 30, 2024, during a clash against Wolverhampton, notching a hat-trick of penalties. The match ended with a 4-2 victory for Bournemouth.
This season, the Dutchman has featured in five matches for Bournemouth across all competitions but has yet to register a goal or assist.
Reminder: Manchester United are considering Iraola as a replacement for Amorim. Bournemouth is making efforts to keep their manager.