Dailysports News Football news Justin Kluivert enters the Guinness Book of Records. Here's what for

Justin Kluivert enters the Guinness Book of Records. Here's what for

A unique achievement in the Premier League
Football news Today, 12:05
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Justin Kluivert enters the Guinness Book of Records. Here's what for https://x.com/GWR/status/1969721770019045588

AFC Bournemouth attacking midfielder Justin Kluivert has received an official certificate for a record—the most penalty goals scored by a single player in an English Premier League match.

Details: He set this extraordinary achievement back on November 30, 2024, during a clash against Wolverhampton, notching a hat-trick of penalties. The match ended with a 4-2 victory for Bournemouth.

This season, the Dutchman has featured in five matches for Bournemouth across all competitions but has yet to register a goal or assist.

Reminder: Manchester United are considering Iraola as a replacement for Amorim. Bournemouth is making efforts to keep their manager.

