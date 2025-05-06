Julián Álvarez urges Cristian Romero to join Atlético
Former Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez has become one of Atlético's leading figures, and he has called on his star compatriot to make the move to the Madrid club.
Details: In an interview with Diario AS, Álvarez expressed hope that the rumors about Cristian Romero's transfer from Tottenham to Atlético are true.
Quote:
“I hope Cuti Romero joins Atlético, he would help us a lot. It’s starting to feel more and more like Argentina here.”
This season, Romero has only played 18 Premier League matches due to injuries, scoring one goal.
Reminder: Tottenham's key midfielder James Maddison will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.
