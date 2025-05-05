More setbacks for Postecoglou. Maddison to miss the end of the season due to knee injury

Tottenham have been plagued by injuries throughout the current season. Most of these are muscle injuries, likely caused by player overload. But the situation with James Maddison is different.

Details: The Tottenham midfielder is on the verge of missing the remainder of the season, as the BBC reports his knee injury could rule him out of all remaining fixtures this campaign.

Maddison sustained the injury during the match against Bodo/Glimt, which turned out to be more serious than initially feared, and subsequent scans confirmed this. The player has suffered ligament damage in his knee, with the severity expected to be determined within the next 48 hours.

Reminder: Currently, in addition to Maddison, Tottenham’s injury list includes Radu Dragusin, Lucas Bergvall, Dominic Solanke, and Son Heung-min. The latter trained with the main group before the match against Bodo/Glimt, but his return to the pitch is still on hold.