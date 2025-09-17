Jude Bellingham reacts to Real Madrid's Champions League win over Marseille

Happy for his team

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was unable to take part in the opening Champions League fixture against Olympique Marseille due to injury. Nevertheless, the midfielder was actively supporting his teammates and congratulated them on the victory via his Instagram page after the final whistle.

Jude posted a photo of his jubilant teammates celebrating a goal, captioning it in Spanish: “Vamos equipo! Hala Madrid🤍”. Clearly, Bellingham was thrilled with the outcome of the match.

It’s worth noting that the match was anything but straightforward for Los Blancos. They trailed at one point and, with the score level, were reduced to ten men after Dani Carvajal was shown a red card. However, Real Madrid managed to snatch victory, largely thanks to Kylian Mbappé, who scored a brace by converting two penalties.

Looking ahead, Real Madrid’s next match is set for September 20, when they host Espanyol in La Liga action.