Jude Bellingham has become a problem for Xabi Alonso — what’s the issue?

It seems the player is struggling to find his position.

Xabi Alonso has made a strong start as Real Madrid’s new head coach, but he’s already facing a tactical dilemma involving one of his star players.

Details: According to Marca, Jude Bellingham has become the biggest puzzle in Alonso’s starting lineup. The Spanish manager is currently trying to determine the most effective role for the English midfielder on the pitch.

Jude Bellingham missed the start of this season due to injury. However, he is now gradually getting more playing time and being eased back into action.

Reminder: Tension is reportedly growing at Real Madrid around new head coach Xabi Alonso. Several key players are said to be unhappy with his management style and the way he distributes playing time.