ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Jude Bellingham has become a problem for Xabi Alonso — what’s the issue?

Jude Bellingham has become a problem for Xabi Alonso — what’s the issue?

It seems the player is struggling to find his position.
Football news Today, 10:16
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Jude Bellingham has become a problem for Xabi Alonso — what’s the issue? Getty Images

Xabi Alonso has made a strong start as Real Madrid’s new head coach, but he’s already facing a tactical dilemma involving one of his star players.

Details: According to Marca, Jude Bellingham has become the biggest puzzle in Alonso’s starting lineup. The Spanish manager is currently trying to determine the most effective role for the English midfielder on the pitch.

Jude Bellingham missed the start of this season due to injury. However, he is now gradually getting more playing time and being eased back into action.

Earlier reports noted that Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez remain the only original members still standing from the European Super League project, with all other clubs having long since withdrawn.

Reminder: Tension is reportedly growing at Real Madrid around new head coach Xabi Alonso. Several key players are said to be unhappy with his management style and the way he distributes playing time.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates with team mate Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 06:10 "He is a great player and a great person." - Kylian Mbappé shares his thoughts on Vinícius
Lamine Yamal of Spain embraces Kylian Mbappe of France prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 Football news Today, 01:35 "People should leave him alone" - Kylian Mbappé on Lamine Yamal
"We don't gather the most talented players, we build a team" - Tuchel explains why he left out Bellingham Football news Yesterday, 10:28 "We don't gather the most talented players, we build a team" - Tuchel explains why he left out Bellingham
Breaking: Vinícius’ House in Madrid Catches Fire Football news Yesterday, 08:24 Breaking: Fire Breaks Out at Vinícius Júnior’s House
More details: Brazilian influencer reveals Vinicius' sexual desires Football news Yesterday, 05:13 More details: Brazilian influencer reveals Vinicius' sexual desires
“Constantly talks about dirty things.” Brazilian influencer reveals Vinícius’ spicy desires Football news Yesterday, 04:46 “Constantly talks about dirty things.” Brazilian influencer reveals Vinícius’ spicy desires
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores