Joseph Parker calls out Oleksandr Usyk for a fight

Yesterday, Oleksandr Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight world champion, and contenders are lining up to take his belts.

Details: After Usyk's victory over Dubois, New Zealander Joseph Parker threw down the gauntlet and called him out for a fight.

"Great job, Oleksandr. Rest up, I'll see you soon," Parker wrote on his X page.

Well done @usykaa . Rest up and I will see you soon 🥊

🎥: @kerryrusselltv pic.twitter.com/07flJQzWbC — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) July 19, 2025

Parker is the interim WBO world champion. The 33-year-old boxer is the mandatory challenger for a bout with Usyk.

Reminder: Earlier, promoter Frank Warren stated that Parker should be Usyk's next opponent.