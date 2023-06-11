Josep Guardiola has decided on his future

According to The Times, Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, has no plans to take a break from his work in the near future.

The Spanish coach intends to fulfill his contract, which runs until the summer of 2025. However, it is likely that Guardiola will not extend his agreement beyond that.

Guardiola, who is 52 years old, has been coaching Manchester City since 2016. Under his guidance, the club has won the English Premier League title five times, the FA Cup twice, the English League Cup four times, the FA Community Shield four times, and the UEFA Champions League once.