Joselu laughs at Bellingham's ability to speak Spanish

Real Madrid striker Joselu spoke about the adaptation of English midfielder Jude Bellingham to the Madrid team.

In particular, the experienced forward joked about how the Briton was learning Spanish.

"He's a very humble guy and tries to talk to everyone. I talk to him a lot because I speak English. We talk a lot. He's only 20 years old, but he looks like he's already 30. He's got incredible maturity and experience.

Yes, he has already started speaking Spanish, although sometimes it is not very clear what he says. In that regard, he is a funny guy,” Goal quotes Joselu as saying.

Bellingham moved to the Spanish team from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The Dortmund team received 103 million euros for their captain.

In the new season, the England international took part in ten matches in all competitions, scoring ten goals and making three assists. At the moment, Bellingham is Real Madrid's top scorer in all competitions.