Jude Bellingham has entered the top five in the Champions League in a significant statistic

Jude Bellingham, the midfielder of Real Madrid, once again showcased his brilliance in the match against Napoli (3:2). The Englishman scored a goal and provided an assist.

For Bellingham, this goal marked his eighth in his career in the Champions League, as reported by Opta. Only four players in the history of the tournament have scored more goals before reaching the age of 21. These players are Erling Haaland (20 goals), Kylian Mbappe (19 goals), Karim Benzema (12 goals), and Patrick Kluivert (9 goals).

It's worth noting that Jude Bellingham was born on June 29, 2003. This means he has ample time to potentially join the top three in this category.