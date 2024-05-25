RU RU
Jose Mourinho is in talks to take over the newly promoted club

Jose Mourinho is in talks to take over the newly promoted club

Today, 06:33
The legendary Portuguese coach José Mourinho has been without a job since parting ways with AS Roma in January. Since then, many clubs have shown interest in Mourinho, with particular attention coming from teams in Saudi Arabia.

Previously, it was reported that the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which manages clubs like Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, and Al-Hilal, was interested in him. Later, Al-Qadsia also joined the list. This team, currently competing in the First Division of the Saudi Arabian League, has already secured the championship and will play in the Pro League next season.

Mourinho is currently in Saudi Arabia, attending the Sync Summit in Al-Khobar, the same city where Al Qadasiya is based.

According to talkSPORT, the Portuguese coach has already met with some of the most influential figures to discuss potential deals.

Al Qadasiya is eager to finalize the contract as soon as possible, and Mourinho is expected to have direct negotiations with the club's officials shortly.

Even if he does not agree to the head coach position, the Saudi oil giants Aramco are reportedly ready to employ Mourinho in executive, strategic, or ambassadorial roles.

