RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Jordan vs. South Korea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Jordan vs. South Korea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news 04 feb 2024, 04:00
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Jordan vs. South Korea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: Asian Cup account in X/Author unknown

On Tuesday, February 6, the first semi-final match of the 2023 Asian Cup will take place, where Jordan and South Korea will battle for a place in the final. As a reminder, the second semi-final between Iran and Qatar will take place the following day, on February 7. Dailysports will guide you on where you can watch this match.

Jordan vs. South Korea: what to know about the match?

Jordan has reached the semi-finals of the Asian Cup for the first time in its history. Their previous best achievements were quarter-finals appearances in 2004 and 2019. This is only Jordan's fifth participation in the continental championship. Interestingly, Jordan is the only team to reach the quarter-finals and, consequently, the semi-finals, entering the playoffs from the third position in the group. They were in the same group as their current opponent, and they drew 2-2 in the group stage. In the Round of 16, Jordan defeated Iraq (3-2), and in the quarter-finals, they triumphed over Tajikistan (1-0).

South Korea is a two-time champion of Asia, but their titles came in 1956 and 1960. In recent years, the team consistently reaches the playoffs but falls short of clinching the championship. In 2019, they were stopped by the eventual champions, Qatar, in the quarter-finals, and in 2015, they lost in the final to Australia. In the current tournament, South Korea secured the second spot in their group and, on the way to the semi-finals, defeated Saudi Arabia (2-1) and avenged their 2015 defeat by eliminating Australia (2-1) in the quarter-finals.

Jordan vs. South Korea: when and where the match will take place

The match between Jordan and South Korea will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan. The referee will kick off the game at 16:00 Central European Time.

Kick-off times in different cities around the world

  • Los Angeles 7:00
  • New York 10:00
  • Panama 10:00
  • Toronto 10:00
  • Port of Spain 11:00
  • London 15:00
  • Yaoundé 16:00
  • Abuja 16:00
  • Cape Town 17:00

Jordan vs. South Korea: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary in different countries, and it's important to note that not all countries will have live coverage of the match. For international viewers, the match will be broadcast on Triller TV+, Onefootball, and YouTube.

Dailysports has compiled information on where you can watch this game in your country.

  • Australia - Paramount+, 10 Play
  • Cameroon - StarTimes App
  • Kenya - StarTimes App
  • Nigeria - StarTimes App
  • South Africa - StarTimes App
  • Uganda - StarTimes App
  • United States - Paramount+

Other countries

  • Algeria - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Anguilla - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Barbados - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • British Virgin Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Cayman Islands - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • China - iQiyi, Migu
  • Dominica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Ghana - StarTimes App
  • Grenada - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Hong Kong - HOY TV
  • India - FanCode
  • Israel - 5Plus
  • Jamaica - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Liberia - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Madagascar - StarTimes App
  • Malawi - StarTimes App
  • Mauritius - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Palestine - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Panama - Star+
  • Rwanda - StarTimes App
  • Saint Lucia - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Sierra Leone - StarTimes App
  • Singapore - meWATCH
  • South Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Sudan - TOD, beIN SPORTS
  • Tanzania - StarTimes App
  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPNPlay Caribbean
  • Zambia - StarTimes App
Related teams and leagues
Jordan South Korea Asian Cup
Popular news
Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa
A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined Football news Today, 11:59 A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined
Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League
PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures Tennis news 04 feb 2024, 06:26 PHOTO. Whose abs are better? The Australian Open champion and her friend showed off their figures
The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:11 The referee used physical force. The AFCON match ended in a big scandal
Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid Football news 03 feb 2024, 15:08 Mbappé has decided to move to Real Madrid
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024