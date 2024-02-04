Jordan vs. South Korea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

On Tuesday, February 6, the first semi-final match of the 2023 Asian Cup will take place, where Jordan and South Korea will battle for a place in the final. As a reminder, the second semi-final between Iran and Qatar will take place the following day, on February 7. Dailysports will guide you on where you can watch this match.

Jordan vs. South Korea: what to know about the match?

Jordan has reached the semi-finals of the Asian Cup for the first time in its history. Their previous best achievements were quarter-finals appearances in 2004 and 2019. This is only Jordan's fifth participation in the continental championship. Interestingly, Jordan is the only team to reach the quarter-finals and, consequently, the semi-finals, entering the playoffs from the third position in the group. They were in the same group as their current opponent, and they drew 2-2 in the group stage. In the Round of 16, Jordan defeated Iraq (3-2), and in the quarter-finals, they triumphed over Tajikistan (1-0).

South Korea is a two-time champion of Asia, but their titles came in 1956 and 1960. In recent years, the team consistently reaches the playoffs but falls short of clinching the championship. In 2019, they were stopped by the eventual champions, Qatar, in the quarter-finals, and in 2015, they lost in the final to Australia. In the current tournament, South Korea secured the second spot in their group and, on the way to the semi-finals, defeated Saudi Arabia (2-1) and avenged their 2015 defeat by eliminating Australia (2-1) in the quarter-finals.

Jordan vs. South Korea: when and where the match will take place

The match between Jordan and South Korea will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan. The referee will kick off the game at 16:00 Central European Time.

Kick-off times in different cities around the world

Los Angeles 7:00

New York 10:00

Panama 10:00

Toronto 10:00

Port of Spain 11:00

London 15:00

Yaoundé 16:00

Abuja 16:00

Cape Town 17:00

Jordan vs. South Korea: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary in different countries, and it's important to note that not all countries will have live coverage of the match. For international viewers, the match will be broadcast on Triller TV+, Onefootball, and YouTube.

Dailysports has compiled information on where you can watch this game in your country.

Australia - Paramount+, 10 Play

Cameroon - StarTimes App

Kenya - StarTimes App

Nigeria - StarTimes App

South Africa - StarTimes App

Uganda - StarTimes App

United States - Paramount+

Other countries