Johnson sends Vilakazi message to Chiefs?

Cavin Johnson questions Mfundo Vilakazi's playing opportunities at Kaizer Chiefs
Football news Today, 08:01
Image: Kaizer Chiefs website

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has suggested that the 19-year-old winger should probably enjoy more minutes at Amakhosi.

Johnson's views follow after watching South Africa's U20 team at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

“They are not starters at their clubs," Johnson said via FARPost. "At that age, they should be starters. I can talk about a boy that I know. Mfundo Vilakazi.

"He has done well with about three assists and played very well. But he is not a starter at Kaizer Chiefs. He is always in the team, but he is not a starter.

"That for me is very important when you are discussing the golden generation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amajita crashed out of the tournament after a 3-1 loss to Colombia in the last 16 round on Wednesday, in which Vilakazi scored the consolation goal from the penalty spot.


