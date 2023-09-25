John Terry could become sporting director in Saudi Arabia

Former Chelsea footballer John Terry can become the sports director of the Al-Shabaab club, reports Sports Zone.

John Terry is set to follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard and head to Saudi Arabia to join Saudi Professional League side Al-Shabab and take up the role of sporting director.

Al-Shabab are fighting for places in the bottom half of the standings with just eight points from their opening seven games. They face giants Al Hilal in a Saudi Pro League match on Friday.

We will remind that John Terry made his debut in the main team of Chelsea on October 28, 1998 in the English League Cup match against Aston Villa. The match ended in a draw, and John himself came on as a substitute at the end of the match. He made his first start in the same season, in the FA Cup third round match, when Chelsea defeated Oldham Athletic.

Also, Terry previously worked as an assistant coach at Aston Villa and Leeds United, and currently works at Chelsea's academy. However, the 42-year-old Englishman refused to accept the manager's position as he wanted to join the club on a short-term basis.