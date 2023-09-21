Joao Felix turned down big money to move to Barcelona

Barcelona forward João Felix has revealed some details of his move to the Catalan team.

In particular, he spoke about the financial conditions of the blue garnets.

According to open sources, the Catalans will pay the Portuguese striker about 400 thousand euros per season. In the second half of the 2022/2023 season, when Felix played for Chelsea on loan, he was paid 290 thousand euros per week.

“Indeed, I gave up a significant amount, but it was important for me to change the club,” Sport.es quotes the Portuguese winger as saying.

Felix plays for Barcelona on loan for one season.

This season, the forward played three matches for the Blaugrana in various tournaments, in which he scored three goals and gave one assist.

The footballer's contract belongs to Atlético Madrid and is valid until June 2029. According to estimates from the Internet portal Transfermarkt, the Portuguese is now worth around 50 million euros.