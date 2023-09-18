Joachim Löw can lead the Turkish national team

RU RU NG NG
German manager Joachim Löw is on the list of candidates for the post of head coach of the Turkish national team, Tuttomercatoweb reports.

On Tuesday, September 18, the Turkish Football Federation fired the German specialist Stefan Kunz from the position of manager of the national team. This is assured by several Turkish mass media, which explain that in the last few hours, the head of the federation informed the coach about his dismissal, which took place after an unexpected defeat against Japan in a friendly match. Now two candidates are being considered for the post of head coach - Italian Vincenzo Montella and German Joachim Löw.

After the World Cup, Klinsmann decided not to renew his contract with the national team, and Löw became the new coach of the German national team. On 16 August 2006, Lev celebrated his debut as a one-man coach in a 3-0 home win over Sweden.

On March 9, 2021, Löw announced that he would leave the position of head coach of the national team in the summer, despite the current contract.

During his career in the German national team, Joachim Löw became the World Champion in 2014. In addition, he became the silver medalist of the UEFA EURO 2008, the bronze medalist of the 2010 World Championship, the bronze medalist of the UEFA EURO in 2012 and 2016 and the winner of the 2017 Confederations Cup.

