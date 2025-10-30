It's worse than expected. De Bruyne's World Cup participation in jeopardy

Belgium could be left without their main star

Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne may miss the 2026 World Cup. The Belgian suffered a serious thigh injury during the match against Inter while converting a penalty in the Neapolitans’ 3-1 victory.

Details: According to The Sun, medical examinations revealed a muscle tear in the same spot where the player underwent surgery back in 2023. De Bruyne once again required surgical intervention, which was successfully completed.

De Bruyne has already left Italy and returned to Belgium to begin his rehabilitation close to his family. Sources close to the player fear that the injury could prevent him from taking part in the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off on June 28. Belgium is just one step away from qualifying for the tournament.

The Belgian managed to play nine matches for the club across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

