It's very serious... Gabriela Salgado hospitalized after injury in Banyana Banyana vs Nigeria clash

The reaction from the match participants was one of shock.
Football news Today, 05:38
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The 27-year-old Gabriela now faces the risk of missing most of the season.

Details: Yesterday’s Africa Cup of Nations semifinal between South Africa and Nigeria was marred by a horrific incident.

In the 83rd minute, Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado suffered a severe injury after her leg awkwardly struck the turf, forcing her to leave the field on a stretcher.

The portal Safa.net reached out to the South African team doctor for an update on the 27-year-old’s condition. The doctor responded:

"Gabby sustained a serious injury during the game and was immediately taken to hospital for further assessment and treatment. At this stage, the extent of the injury is unknown, and we will update you as soon as all the facts are established," said Dr. Ngwenya.

After Salgado’s substitution, Banyana Banyana conceded a goal in stoppage time, falling just short of the final. Head coach Desiree Ellis admitted that the injury incident played a major role in the outcome:

"The injury affected us, you could see how emotional the players were. I realized it was serious because I saw how they ran when they saw her. I think it impacted them in the final minutes, and they couldn’t recover. Unfortunately, that’s part of the game," Ellis stated.

Reminder: Finalists of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations confirmed

South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Nigeria Nigeria Schedule Nigeria News
