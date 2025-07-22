Finalists of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations confirmed

On Tuesday, July 22, the semifinal matches of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations took place, revealing the two teams that will battle for the title.

Nigeria managed to defeat the reigning champions, South Africa. The Nigerians took the lead in the closing minutes of the first half, but Banyana Banyana equalized in the second. However, deep into stoppage time — in the 90+4th minute — Nigeria struck again, snatching a dramatic 2–1 victory.

In the other semifinal, Morocco faced off against Ghana. The Ghanaians opened the scoring in the 26th minute, but Morocco drew level in the 50th. No further goals followed, sending the match into extra time and eventually to a penalty shootout. There, the Moroccan side held their nerve and emerged victorious.

As a result, the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final will be contested between Nigeria and Morocco on Saturday, July 26.

