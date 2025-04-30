"It's positive pressure": Yamal on being compared to Messi

Today, Barcelona will host Inter in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, and ahead of the match, team sensation Lamine Yamal shared his feelings about being compared to Lionel Messi.

Details: According to Yamal, this kind of pressure only benefits him.

Quote:

"I've never seen a 17-year-old being compared to the greatest player in history, to Messi. The more pressure I'm under, the better I perform. It's a kind of positive pressure."

In 48 appearances this season, the 17-year-old wonderkid has racked up 14 goals and 24 assists.

Reminder: Earlier, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed that Wojciech Szczęsny will remain the club's first-choice goalkeeper for the Champions League.