"It's positive pressure": Yamal on being compared to Messi
Football news Today, 02:39Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Today, Barcelona will host Inter in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, and ahead of the match, team sensation Lamine Yamal shared his feelings about being compared to Lionel Messi.
Details: According to Yamal, this kind of pressure only benefits him.
Quote:
"I've never seen a 17-year-old being compared to the greatest player in history, to Messi.
The more pressure I'm under, the better I perform. It's a kind of positive pressure."
In 48 appearances this season, the 17-year-old wonderkid has racked up 14 goals and 24 assists.
Reminder: Earlier, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed that Wojciech Szczęsny will remain the club's first-choice goalkeeper for the Champions League.
