It’s official! Marco Asensio is now a Fenerbahce player

The vibrant career of the Spanish star continues in Turkey.

Details: Today, the official page of Turkish giants Fenerbahce on X announced the signing of former Real Madrid, PSG, and Aston Villa player — 29-year-old Marco Asensio.

According to reports, the deal is valued at €7.5 million, with the Spaniard signing a contract until 2028 and choosing the number 21 shirt.

Last season, Asensio made 21 appearances on loan for Aston Villa, netting 8 goals and providing one assist.

According to Transfermarkt, Asensio’s market value stands at €20 million.

