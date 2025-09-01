It’s official! Marco Asensio is now a Fenerbahce player
The transfer has been successfully completed.
The vibrant career of the Spanish star continues in Turkey.
Details: Today, the official page of Turkish giants Fenerbahce on X announced the signing of former Real Madrid, PSG, and Aston Villa player — 29-year-old Marco Asensio.
According to reports, the deal is valued at €7.5 million, with the Spaniard signing a contract until 2028 and choosing the number 21 shirt.
Last season, Asensio made 21 appearances on loan for Aston Villa, netting 8 goals and providing one assist.
According to Transfermarkt, Asensio’s market value stands at €20 million.
