RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Scandalous story. The reason behind Mourinho's dismissal from Fenerbahce revealed

Scandalous story. The reason behind Mourinho's dismissal from Fenerbahce revealed

The Portuguese manager clashed with club leadership
Football news Today, 14:59
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Scandalous story. The reason behind Mourinho's dismissal from Fenerbahce revealed Photo: x.com/myownway100

José Mourinho has left Fenerbahce just one year after joining the club. The Turkish giants officially parted ways with the 61-year-old Portuguese manager on August 29, with the decisive factor being the defeat to Benfica in the Champions League qualifiers, which dashed the team’s hopes of reaching the main stage.

According to Spor Arena, tensions between Mourinho and the club’s management reached a breaking point. The coach was accused of showing bias against Turkish players, notably Ismail Yüksek and Can Kahveci, who were often left on the bench.

The club was also dissatisfied with the results, and Mourinho’s own remarks only fueled the situation. Ahead of the Benfica clash, he stated: “If the Champions League was truly important to the club, I would have been given the transfers I needed.” His cold comment about vice-president Hamdi Akin — “I don’t know him” — finally destroyed his relationship with the management.

Related teams and leagues
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Schedule Fenerbahce News Fenerbahce Transfers
Super Lig Turkey Super Lig Turkey Table Super Lig Turkey Fixtures Super Lig Turkey Predictions
Related Team News
Ederson in Manchester City Transfer news Today, 01:50 Ederson to Fenerbahce: negotiations continue!
Madness! José Mourinho steps down as Fenerbahçe head coach Football news 29 aug 2025, 04:08 Madness! José Mourinho steps down as Fenerbahçe head coach
Football news 27 aug 2025, 07:16 Mourinho doesn't know the Fenerbahce vice-president who predicted an easy win over Benfica
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores