Mourinho doesn't know the Fenerbahce vice-president who predicted an easy win over Benfica

Strong words.

Before the return leg against Benfica, one of Fenerbahce’s vice-presidents, Hamdi Akin, claimed that the Turkish side would have an easy victory over the Portuguese team. However, the club’s head coach, Jose Mourinho, was baffled by the remarks made by one of his own bosses.

Details: Mourinho stated outright that he doesn’t know Hamdi Akin, has never been introduced to him, and therefore Akin’s comments can be disregarded, as it’s unclear how significant he is within the club hierarchy.