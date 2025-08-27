Mourinho doesn't know the Fenerbahce vice-president who predicted an easy win over Benfica
Before the return leg against Benfica, one of Fenerbahce’s vice-presidents, Hamdi Akin, claimed that the Turkish side would have an easy victory over the Portuguese team. However, the club’s head coach, Jose Mourinho, was baffled by the remarks made by one of his own bosses.
Details: Mourinho stated outright that he doesn’t know Hamdi Akin, has never been introduced to him, and therefore Akin’s comments can be disregarded, as it’s unclear how significant he is within the club hierarchy.
Quote: “These supposed comments from the vice-president… It seems he said something like: ‘Tomorrow’s match will be easy for us.’ Believe it or not, I have no idea who [Hamdi Akin] is. Honestly, I don’t know him, I have absolutely no clue. So whatever he said about the match being easy, or how hard it will be to score…
I don’t know who he is, I don’t know what influence or significance he has within the club. For me, within the club’s structure, I’ve never been introduced to him. I simply don’t know him. I have no idea who he is,” Mourinho stated.