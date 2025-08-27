RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Mourinho doesn't know the Fenerbahce vice-president who predicted an easy win over Benfica

Mourinho doesn't know the Fenerbahce vice-president who predicted an easy win over Benfica

Strong words.
Football news Today, 07:16
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Before the return leg against Benfica, one of Fenerbahce’s vice-presidents, Hamdi Akin, claimed that the Turkish side would have an easy victory over the Portuguese team. However, the club’s head coach, Jose Mourinho, was baffled by the remarks made by one of his own bosses.

Details: Mourinho stated outright that he doesn’t know Hamdi Akin, has never been introduced to him, and therefore Akin’s comments can be disregarded, as it’s unclear how significant he is within the club hierarchy.

Quote: “These supposed comments from the vice-president… It seems he said something like: ‘Tomorrow’s match will be easy for us.’ Believe it or not, I have no idea who [Hamdi Akin] is. Honestly, I don’t know him, I have absolutely no clue. So whatever he said about the match being easy, or how hard it will be to score…

I don’t know who he is, I don’t know what influence or significance he has within the club. For me, within the club’s structure, I’ve never been introduced to him. I simply don’t know him. I have no idea who he is,” Mourinho stated.

Related teams and leagues
Benfica Benfica Schedule Benfica News Benfica Transfers
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce Schedule Fenerbahce News Fenerbahce Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
From England to Turkey. Edson Álvarez to continue his career at Fenerbahçe Football news 21 aug 2025, 05:03 From England to Turkey. Edson Álvarez to continue his career at Fenerbahçe
Related Tournament News
Football news Today, 06:31 A million views on social media! Viral video captures commentators' reaction to Kairat's Champions League breakthrough
Kairat, Bodø/Glimt, Pafos, Union. Who are the debutants in the league phase of the Champions League? Articles Today, 03:39 Kairat, Bodø/Glimt, Pafos, Union. Who are the debutants in the league phase of the Champions League?
Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away Football news Yesterday, 10:53 Celtic fan travels 5,000 kilometers to Kazakhstan only to… get fined right away
Fenerbahce players warm up Football news 17 aug 2025, 07:23 Fenerbahce vs Benfica. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 20, 2025
Football news 14 aug 2025, 17:48 All playoff pairings set for the main European club tournaments: Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League
A day in history. Five years ago, Barcelona suffered their heaviest European defeat Football news 14 aug 2025, 05:52 A day in history. Five years ago, Barcelona suffered their heaviest European defeat
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores