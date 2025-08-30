Prediction on game Win Orlando City Odds: 2.4 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 1, 2025, the third place match of the Leagues Cup will see Los Angeles Galaxy face off against Orlando City. Read on for a detailed preview of the game and an outlook on the possible outcome.

Match preview

Los Angeles Galaxy have had a long and eventful journey in this season's Leagues Cup. The team started the tournament confidently, finishing third in their group and showing consistent attacking play, blending speed on the flanks with experience in the center of attack. In the knockout stage, Galaxy defeated Pachuca to reach the semifinals, where they fell in a hard-fought battle against Seattle Sounders. Despite the loss, Galaxy demonstrated a respectable level of play, especially in ball control and attacking organization. Now the club faces a third place clash where pride and the chance to solidify their season's achievements are on the line.

Orlando City also delivered an impressive tournament run, advancing through the group and knockout rounds before losing 3-1 to Inter in the semifinals. The team displayed fighting spirit, the ability to turn games around, and tactical mastery on set pieces. Even though Orlando City narrowly missed the final, they left a strong impression, proving they can compete on equal terms with any opponent. Orlando's strengths lie in their disciplined defense and rapid transitions from defense to attack.

Probable lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy: Mikovic, Cuevas, Yoshida, Zanka, Aude, Paintsil, Reus, Peck, Cerrillo, Fagundez, Berry

Orlando City: Gallese, Freeman, Schlegel, Jansson, Marin, Pasalic, Atuesta, Araujo, Cortes, Muriel, Ojeda

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings between these teams, Orlando has won three times, while LA Galaxy has won twice

Galaxy have lost three of their last five matches

Orlando have won 7 of their last 10 matches, losing three times

Prediction

Despite suffering two consecutive defeats, Orlando remain a powerhouse in the American league, capable of dominating the pitch and beating any opponent. The clubs' positions in the standings suggest Orlando are better prepared and will give everything to secure the medals for themselves. My prediction: Orlando City to win at 2.4.