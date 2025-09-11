It’s official! André Onana joins Trabzonspor

RU RU ES ES FR FR
A new challenge awaits the Cameroonian goalkeeper.
Football news Today, 16:04
Onana will spend the upcoming season in Turkey.

Details: The official Trabzonspor account on X announced the signing of the 29-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper on a loan deal.

The agreement is set for one year. Earlier reports indicated that Trabzonspor would take Onana on loan for free, without an option to buy the player’s contract at the end of the spell.

André Onana joined Manchester United in 2023 from Inter for €50 million, but failed to become a worthy replacement for De Gea. His frequent mistakes and unreliable performances forced the management to send him out on loan.

Reminder: The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper

