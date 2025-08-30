It’s official! Alejandro Garnacho is a Chelsea player

The deal has been officially completed.

The young Argentine will continue his career as a Blue.

Details: Today, the official Chelsea London page on social network X announced the official transfer of 21-year-old Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Reports indicate that Chelsea had to pay around 40 million euros (????) for the talented Argentine, who never truly managed to become a key figure at United.

Garnacho himself has signed a contract with Chelsea until 2032.

Alejandro Garnacho is a product of Manchester United’s legendary academy, and this move marks the first major transfer of his career. He made a total of 144 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 26 goals and providing 22 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at 45 million euros.

Alejandro Garnacho has completed a permanent move to Chelsea.



We are thankful for his contributions to United and wish him the best of luck for this next chapter ❤️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 30, 2025

