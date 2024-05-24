"It's never easy to leave the club of your life" - Xavi says goodbye to Barcelona

Barcelona has officially dismissed head coach Xavi Hernandez. A meeting was held with Joan Laporta and other board members, during which they thanked Xavi for his efforts but informed him that they would not continue their collaboration.

Xavi Hernandez officially addressed Barcelona fans, expressing his gratitude for their support and solidarity.

"Dear friends, it is never easy to leave the club of your life, but I am very proud that after two and a half years leading the locker room, which has become my second family, I am concluding my career here. I want to thank the fans for their support and love, which have always been by my side and shown me such affection. From Sunday, I will become just another supporter, whether now at the Olympic Stadium or in a few months at the new Camp Nou. Before I became a player or a coach, I was a Barcelona fan and I only wish the best for the club of my life. I have worked with a wonderful group of players and an amazing staff. Thanks to all of them, we achieved our goals, culminating in winning the league and the Super Cup last year. This season, things did not go as we wanted. Thank you very much to everyone. To the fans, players, staff, club employees, the president, the board of directors, sporting directors, the media, and everyone I shared this journey with over these two and a half seasons," said Xavi.

It is confirmed that Hansi Flick has been appointed as the new head coach of Barcelona. The deal is finalized and has been approved by his agent, Pini Zahavi.