It's done! Roma reach agreement with Flamengo for Wesley

The young defender is set to become one of the Wolves.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on X, AS Roma have reached a full agreement with Brazil's Flamengo over the transfer of 21-year-old right-back Wesley.

The deal is reportedly worth €25 million, and the player is already preparing to fly to Rome to sign his contract.

At present, Flamengo are actively searching for a replacement for the 21-year-old Wesley, which could slightly delay the transfer process until a suitable alternative is found.

If the move becomes official, Wesley will enter the top five most expensive transfers in the history of the Brazilian league.

Last season, Wesley made 26 appearances for Flamengo, scoring 1 goal and providing 3 assists. His market value is estimated at €20 million, with his current contract running until 2028.

Recall: Roma recently strengthened their midfield with the signing of Nils El Ainaoui