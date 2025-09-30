RU RU ES ES FR FR
“It’s a plus.” Ekitike found positives in competition with Isak

He has things to learn.
Football news Today, 03:23
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Forward Hugo Ekitike became one of Liverpool’s newcomers in the summer transfer window, but in the fight for the striker position he faces serious competition from Alexander Isak. However, the player is not afraid of that.

Details: Ekitike stated that for a big club like Liverpool it’s good to have several strong forwards at once. He himself can learn a lot from Isak, so his presence at Anfield is a plus for him.

Quote: “I think it’s good when such players are in such a big club. I can’t imagine a big club playing with only one striker, so I think his presence is a plus. Even for me at my age — I still have things to work on and to learn, so for me it’s good that he’s here.

As for whether we can play together, that’s the coach’s decision, depending on how he wants to build the game. That’s not my role. But of course, these are great players. I’ve already played in a two-striker setup and with one striker, so I can do a lot of things. If we have to play together — I’m ready.”

