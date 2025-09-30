“It’s a plus.” Ekitike found positives in competition with Isak

He has things to learn.

Forward Hugo Ekitike became one of Liverpool’s newcomers in the summer transfer window, but in the fight for the striker position he faces serious competition from Alexander Isak. However, the player is not afraid of that.

Details: Ekitike stated that for a big club like Liverpool it’s good to have several strong forwards at once. He himself can learn a lot from Isak, so his presence at Anfield is a plus for him.