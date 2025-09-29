"Wirtz disrupts the balance of play". Rooney delivers a harsh verdict on the Liverpool newcomer’s debut
Florian Wirtz’s debut for Liverpool can hardly be called successful, as he failed to register a single goal contribution in his first ten matches. Premier League legend Wayne Rooney believes that’s a troubling sign.
Details: The former Manchester United striker, who previously lost faith in Ruben Amorim, put forward the opinion that the German is still struggling to fit into Arne Slot’s system and is actually dragging it down.
Quote: “He’s struggling, and he knows it. I think he’ll be looking for answers within himself to fix it. He’s not a bad player, but when so many new signings arrive at a club—especially in the attacking line—and with Salah still there, the competition is immense. Right now, Wirtz stands out for the wrong reasons.
He’s got plenty of talent, but I just don’t see how he fits into the team. It was a huge investment, and in my view, Wirtz really disrupts Liverpool’s balance of play. But he’s a top player, and over time he’ll get better. He’s just having a slow start.”