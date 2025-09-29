"Wirtz disrupts the balance of play". Rooney delivers a harsh verdict on the Liverpool newcomer’s debut

But he still considers him a quality player.

Florian Wirtz’s debut for Liverpool can hardly be called successful, as he failed to register a single goal contribution in his first ten matches. Premier League legend Wayne Rooney believes that’s a troubling sign.

Details: The former Manchester United striker, who previously lost faith in Ruben Amorim, put forward the opinion that the German is still struggling to fit into Arne Slot’s system and is actually dragging it down.