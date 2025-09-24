"It's a matter of months": Arteta delivers concerning update on Havertz's recovery

We'll have to wait.

One of Arsenal's key players, Kai Havertz, has been sidelined for a month after undergoing knee surgery. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is in no rush to bring the German back into the squad.

Details: The North London manager revealed that Havertz's recovery is still in its early stages, and it's quite possible that his absence could stretch on for several months.

Quote: "With Kai, we know we're talking about months. I don't know, maybe it could turn out to be weeks — with Kai, you never know, because he's a special player. We miss him a lot. I hope he'll be back, and back for a long time, so it's extremely important to take care of his knee. So far, his recovery is going quite well," said the Arsenal manager.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that the recovery itself was not expected to take too long.