"It will be spectacular" - Barcelona president comments on La Liga match in Miami

President excited about the opportunity to play abroad
Today, 13:55
Steven Perez
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has shared his expectations for the upcoming La Liga match set to take place in Miami.

Details: Laporta stated that the club is eagerly anticipating the chance to meet their fans in the United States and expressed gratitude to La Liga for the opportunity to get closer to this important market.

"We are looking forward to meeting all our fans again in the United States and thank La Liga for the chance to get closer to one of the club’s key strategic markets. We have been visiting the US for many years and always feel the passion that Barcelona inspires," Laporta said.

According to the president, the game in Miami will not just be a football match, but a true spectacle.

"An official match in a city like Miami will undoubtedly be spectacular—two teams will showcase football at the highest level," he added.

This will be the first official La Liga match held in the United States, and the club expects tremendous interest from fans.

Reminder: Tebas confirmed that the Barcelona vs Villarreal match will take place in Miami.

