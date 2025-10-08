ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Japan U20 vs France U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025

Japan U20 vs France U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Japan U20 vs France U20 prediction Photo: https://www.flashscore.com/ Author unknown
Japan U20 Japan U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 1/8) Today, 19:00
- : -
International,
France U20 France U20
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.81
In the Round of 16 of the U20 World Cup, Japan U20 will face France U20 on October 9. Here’s my prediction for this upcoming clash.

Japan U20

The Japanese side has been flawless so far in this tournament, winning all three of their group stage matches. They kicked off with a deserved and expected 2-0 victory over Egypt, and followed it up with another 2-0 win, this time against the tournament hosts, Chile.

Japan didn’t let up in their final group game either, dispatching their peers from New Zealand 3-0. They topped their group with confidence—perhaps the opposition wasn’t the toughest, but the Japanese played convincingly, never leaving any doubt about their superiority.

France U20

The group stage wasn’t smooth sailing for France. Despite picking up two wins in three games, they only finished third in their group, edged out by two rivals on tiebreakers. Lady luck was on their side, as the tournament format allows the best third-placed teams to advance.

France opened with a hard-fought 2-1 win over South Africa. But disaster struck in their second match, when they were outplayed by the USA and lost 0-3. In their final group game, needing a big win over underdogs New Caledonia, Les Bleus managed a 6-0 victory—an impressive margin, but perhaps not as much as expected given the opposition.

Match facts

  • Japan have yet to concede a single goal in this tournament.

  • Every match involving France has seen more than two goals scored.

  • The odds for this match are as follows: Japan win – 2.5, Draw – 3.25, France win – 2.8.

Head-to-head

These teams have rarely met, but their last encounter was in a friendly back in March of this year, when Japan came out on top with a 3-1 victory.

Prediction

The odds suggest there’s no clear favorite here, though Japan have looked the better side in this tournament, and let’s not forget their head-to-head win earlier this year. Given the current form of both teams, I believe Japan have the edge in this showdown. My pick: Japan to win with a draw no bet option.

