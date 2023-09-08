It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina

Forward and captain of the Argentine national team Lionel Messi summed up the most difficult qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup against the team of Ecuador.

The meeting took place on the night of September 8 and ended with the victory of the world champions with a score of 1:0. The only goal in the match under her curtain was scored by Lionel Messi.

"We know we're going to have tough games in qualifying. There are very good players in Ecuador, they know what they're doing and they're in great shape physically. It was a very tough game. I'm a bit tired but I feel good.

We recently became world champions, but we must continue to fight and prepare for the next world championship. Everyone wants to beat Argentina, and now that we've become champions even more", - the team leader said after an important game.

Recall that this was the first official game of the Argentina national team after they won the World Cup in Qatar. At the World Championship in the final, they met with France and won the victory in a penalty shootout. Messi was named the best player of the tournament.