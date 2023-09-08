RU RU NG NG
Main News It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina

It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina

Football news Today, 05:00
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Photo: Argentina national team twitter

Forward and captain of the Argentine national team Lionel Messi summed up the most difficult qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup against the team of Ecuador.

The meeting took place on the night of September 8 and ended with the victory of the world champions with a score of 1:0. The only goal in the match under her curtain was scored by Lionel Messi.

"We know we're going to have tough games in qualifying. There are very good players in Ecuador, they know what they're doing and they're in great shape physically. It was a very tough game. I'm a bit tired but I feel good.

We recently became world champions, but we must continue to fight and prepare for the next world championship. Everyone wants to beat Argentina, and now that we've become champions even more", - the team leader said after an important game.

Recall that this was the first official game of the Argentina national team after they won the World Cup in Qatar. At the World Championship in the final, they met with France and won the victory in a penalty shootout. Messi was named the best player of the tournament.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Argentina World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Popular news
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Today, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news Yesterday, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Bayern target young Australian striker Football news Today, 06:30 Barcelona have found a replacement for Lewandowski Football news Today, 06:00 Real Madrid may let go of star coach Football news Today, 05:30 Trabzonspor signed one of Arsenal's most expensive players Football news Today, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news Today, 04:30 In the match of the Argentina national team, a rare event happened with Messi Football news Today, 04:00 One of the smallest in Napoli: Khvicha's salary became known Football news Today, 03:30 Neymar called the most painful defeat in his career Football news Today, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Today, 03:00 There are only two clubs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can go to
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Georgia - Spain on September 8, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Cyprus vs Scotland 8 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Turkey - Armenia September 8, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Latvia prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Slovakia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Luxembourg vs Iceland prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Bosnia vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Azerbaijan vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Ukraine vs England prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023