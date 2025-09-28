RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "It was a privilege to enjoy your football" - Messi delivers heartfelt response to Busquets' retirement decision

The legendary footballer addresses his friend with emotion
Football news Today, 02:01
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi delivered an emotional tribute to his friend and teammate Sergio Busquets after the Spanish midfielder announced he would retire at the end of the season.

Details: The Argentine star emphasized that it was “a great privilege to walk this path together almost from start to finish,” and hinted that they still have “a little time left,” suggesting his desire to make the most of their final stretch together.

Messi and Busquets shared 13 memorable seasons at Barcelona before reuniting at Inter Miami, where they continue to play side by side today.

Busquets stands as one of the most decorated footballers in history, boasting over 30 trophies at both club and international level.

Reminder: Mascherano revealed that Busquets plans to become a coach.

