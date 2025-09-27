"He told me he would try to become a coach" - Mascherano reveals Busquets' plans

Spanish veteran prepares for a coaching journey

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has unveiled the future plans of his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who recently announced he will retire at the end of this season.

Details: According to Mascherano, the 37-year-old midfielder is planning to remain in football, this time as a coach:

We spoke about it before, and Busquets told me he would try to become a coach. I don't know exactly when, but he has all the qualities for it. He mentioned this again yesterday—it's something he's been considering for weeks. Of course, it's a pity, because he's still performing at a high level.

The Argentine did not hold back on praise for his former teammate, with whom he shared the dressing room during Barcelona's golden era:

"I think there wouldn't be a Rodri without Busquets. He's one of the best holding midfielders I've ever seen. With him at the heart of midfield, Barcelona enjoyed the most glorious period in their history."

Mascherano pointed out that Busquets is leaving football "naturally and calmly, still at the top of his game."

Reminder: The legendary Sergio Busquets has announced his retirement.