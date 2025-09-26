Legendary Sergio Busquets announces retirement

Nothing lasts forever.

The decorated Spaniard is playing his final season as a professional footballer.

Details: It was revealed today that 37-year-old Inter Miami defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced he will retire from professional football at the end of his contract with Inter Miami.

The official Inter Miami website confirmed that Sergio’s contract runs until December this year, and once it expires, the Spaniard will leave the game.

Busquets joined Inter Miami as a free agent after leaving Barcelona in 2023.

See also: Brentford vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 27 September 2025

The Spaniard has made 106 appearances for Inter Miami, scoring 1 goal and providing 16 assists. Busquets achieved legendary status during his years at Barcelona, where he played 722 matches for the Blaugrana, winning La Liga 9 times, the Champions League 3 times, the UEFA Super Cup 3 times, the FIFA Club World Cup 3 times, the Copa del Rey 7 times, and the Spanish Super Cup 7 times.

Busquets also won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 European Championship with Spain’s national team.

El tiempo pasa, pero tu calidad es eterna. A seguir disfrutando de tu clase hasta el final de temporada, Busi 💗



Read more about Busi’s final season with the club here: https://t.co/slFNlOolXu pic.twitter.com/uip3YUYE4N — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 26, 2025

Reminder: Messi on track for second MLS MVP