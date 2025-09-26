RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Legendary Sergio Busquets announces retirement

Legendary Sergio Busquets announces retirement

Nothing lasts forever.
Football news Today, 01:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The decorated Spaniard is playing his final season as a professional footballer.

Details: It was revealed today that 37-year-old Inter Miami defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced he will retire from professional football at the end of his contract with Inter Miami.

The official Inter Miami website confirmed that Sergio’s contract runs until December this year, and once it expires, the Spaniard will leave the game.

Busquets joined Inter Miami as a free agent after leaving Barcelona in 2023.

The Spaniard has made 106 appearances for Inter Miami, scoring 1 goal and providing 16 assists. Busquets achieved legendary status during his years at Barcelona, where he played 722 matches for the Blaugrana, winning La Liga 9 times, the Champions League 3 times, the UEFA Super Cup 3 times, the FIFA Club World Cup 3 times, the Copa del Rey 7 times, and the Spanish Super Cup 7 times.

Busquets also won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 European Championship with Spain’s national team.

Reminder: Messi on track for second MLS MVP

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Spain Spain Schedule Spain News
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Messi on Track for Second MLS MVP Football news Yesterday, 19:40 Messi on Track for Second MLS MVP
Barcelona's starting line-up for the match against Real Oviedo Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Barcelona players take the field against Real Oviedo wearing shirts in support of Gavi
Barcelona have chosen Lewandowski's successor. A high-profile name Football news Yesterday, 08:34 Barcelona have chosen Lewandowski's successor. A high-profile name
Yamal to miss Oviedo clash due to injury Football news Yesterday, 04:51 Yamal to miss Oviedo clash due to injury
Yamal and Pedri visit Gavi in hospital after knee surgery Football news Yesterday, 04:13 Yamal and Pedri visit Gavi in hospital after knee surgery
The streak continues. Messi scores a brace for the second straight MLS match Football news Yesterday, 01:14 The streak continues. Messi scores a brace for the second straight MLS match
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores