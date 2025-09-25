Messi on Track for Second MLS MVP

Lionel Messi is enjoying a dazzling season with Inter Miami and is on course to become the first player in Major League Soccer history to win two MVP awards. After a standout 2024, the Argentine star has taken his game to even greater heights in 2025, establishing himself as the league’s central figure.

The Fort Lauderdale captain has 24 goals and 13 assists in just 23 appearances, outpacing rivals such as Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC) and Evander (FC Cincinnati), all of whom have played more games. Messi has already recorded eight matches with multiple goal contributions, highlighted by stellar displays against Seattle Sounders, D.C. United and New York City FC that secured Miami’s place in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Although his season began slowly with five goals and two assists in his first ten games, Messi exploded from late May onward. In his last 13 league outings, he has tallied 19 goals and nine assists, a run that has made him the clear frontrunner for the league’s top individual honor.

The schedule also favors him. Inter Miami will face struggling sides such as Toronto, Chicago Fire, New England Revolution and Atlanta United before a tougher finale against Nashville on Decision Day. Each matchup offers Messi the chance to add to his extraordinary numbers and head into the playoffs in peak form, where his leadership will be crucial for Miami’s championship ambitions.