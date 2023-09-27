RU RU NG NG
Main News It is known who will host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and 2027

It is known who will host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and 2027

Football news Today, 10:27
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
It is known who will host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and 2027 The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the hosts for the next two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, as announced by the CAF press office.

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the hosts for the next two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, as announced by the CAF press office.

In 2025, the tournament will take place in Morocco. This will be the country's second time hosting the tournament, with the previous occurrence being in 1988. Interestingly, Guinea was initially set to host, but they were stripped of this privilege due to inadequate preparations. Two years later, in 2027, the Africa Cup of Nations will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. This will mark their first time hosting the tournament.

Furthermore, Algeria had initially submitted bids to host both of these tournaments, but later withdrew their applications. The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations also had bids from Nigeria and Benin in a joint application, as well as separate bids from Senegal and Botswana.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024. It's worth noting that the current titleholders are the Senegal national team, who, in 2021, defeated Egypt in a penalty shootout series to claim their first-ever victory in this tournament's history.

By the way, all 24 participants of the 2023 African Cup are known.

Related teams and leagues
Morocco Senegal Tanzania Kenya Uganda Africa Cup of Nations
Popular news
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:58 The coach of the Spanish women's national team has been summoned to court in the Rubiales case Football news Today, 11:20 Real Madrid and clubs in Saudi Arabia are following Victor Osimhen Football news Today, 10:27 It is known who will host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and 2027 Football news Today, 09:56 Feyenoord defeated Ajax in the Eredivisie Football news Today, 08:26 Aston Villa players are unhappy with the quality of their shirts Football news Today, 07:31 Antony is due to return to the UK soon to give evidence in a high-profile case Football news Today, 06:59 Dick Advocaat ready to return to coaching Football news Today, 06:13 Musiala turned to the former coach of the German national team Football news Today, 05:51 The name of the next Real Madrid coach is known Football news Today, 05:21 Ukraine reacted to Russia's return to UEFA
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Osasuna vs Atletico prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023