It is known who will host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 and 2027

The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the hosts for the next two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, as announced by the CAF press office.

In 2025, the tournament will take place in Morocco. This will be the country's second time hosting the tournament, with the previous occurrence being in 1988. Interestingly, Guinea was initially set to host, but they were stripped of this privilege due to inadequate preparations. Two years later, in 2027, the Africa Cup of Nations will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. This will mark their first time hosting the tournament.

Furthermore, Algeria had initially submitted bids to host both of these tournaments, but later withdrew their applications. The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations also had bids from Nigeria and Benin in a joint application, as well as separate bids from Senegal and Botswana.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024. It's worth noting that the current titleholders are the Senegal national team, who, in 2021, defeated Egypt in a penalty shootout series to claim their first-ever victory in this tournament's history.

By the way, all 24 participants of the 2023 African Cup are known.