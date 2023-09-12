All 24 participants in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations have been announced
On Tuesday, the last match of the AFCON 2023 qualification took place. Cameroon and Burundi in a head-to-head match determined the national team that will play in January 2024 in Ivory Coast.
In Group C, Cameroon won a landslide 3-0 victory over Burundi and advanced out of the group in first place. Namibia took second place in this group. Thus, these two teams became the last participants in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
- Ivory Coast
- Morocco
- Algeria
- South Africa
- Senegal
- Burkina Faso
- Tunisia
- Egypt
- Zambia
- Equatorial Guinea
- Nigeria
- Guinea-Bissau
- Cape Verde
- Mali
- Guinea
- Ghana
- Angola
- Tanzania
- Mozambique
- DR Congo
- Mauritania
- Gambia
- Cameroon
- Namibia
Let us remind you that AFCON 2023 will take place from January 13 to February 11. 24 participants will be divided into 6 groups of 4 teams each. The first two places in each group and 4 teams with the best results among those who finished third will advance to the next stage.
The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will take place on October 12 in Abidjan. The time and place of the ceremony will be announced later.