All 24 participants in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations have been announced

On Tuesday, the last match of the AFCON 2023 qualification took place. Cameroon and Burundi in a head-to-head match determined the national team that will play in January 2024 in Ivory Coast.

In Group C, Cameroon won a landslide 3-0 victory over Burundi and advanced out of the group in first place. Namibia took second place in this group. Thus, these two teams became the last participants in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast

Morocco

Algeria

South Africa

Senegal

Burkina Faso

Tunisia

Egypt

Zambia

Equatorial Guinea

Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau

Cape Verde

Mali

Guinea

Ghana

Angola

Tanzania

Mozambique

DR Congo

Mauritania

Gambia

Cameroon

Namibia

Let us remind you that AFCON 2023 will take place from January 13 to February 11. 24 participants will be divided into 6 groups of 4 teams each. The first two places in each group and 4 teams with the best results among those who finished third will advance to the next stage.

The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will take place on October 12 in Abidjan. The time and place of the ceremony will be announced later.