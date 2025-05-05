It is known for how many years Real Madrid will sign Alexander-Arnold for

Trent Alexander-Arnold is now certain to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid. The duration of his new contract has now been revealed.

Details: According to The Athletic, he will sign a six-year deal set to take effect in July 2025. The contract for the 26-year-old right-back's move to Real Madrid is entering its final stage and is expected to be signed in the coming weeks.

As we reported earlier, Arnold himself confirmed his departure from Liverpool and published a letter to the Merseyside fans, explaining that his decision is driven by a desire to embrace a new challenge, step out of his comfort zone, and push himself to grow both professionally and personally.

Reminder: The Royal Club wants Trent to play for them at the FIFA Club World Cup and is ready to pay Liverpool for early contract termination.