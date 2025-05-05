Incredible money. Real offer... half a million pounds for Trent

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is officially set to leave Anfield this summer. His move to Real Madrid is just a matter of time, but the Spanish giants are eager to speed up the process as much as possible.

Details: The Royal club wants Trent to feature for them at the Club World Cup and is ready to pay Liverpool for an early contract termination. The figure, revealed by The Athletic, is a staggering... half a million pounds.

Liverpool haven't exactly said "no" to this proposal, but they are clearly dissatisfied with the sum and are pushing for a higher fee to release the player ahead of schedule. Both parties still need to sit down for further negotiations.

Reminder: Previous reports indicated that the sides had agreed on a transfer fee of around one million euros. Additionally, Alexander-Arnold voluntarily gave up his salary for his final month at Anfield — saving the club another £720,000.