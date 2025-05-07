It has been revealed how much Wanda Nara will earn for starring in a documentary series about her life

Former wife of Galatasaray player Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara, recently announced that she will soon begin filming a Netflix documentary series dedicated to her own life. Now, Argentine journalist Marina Calabró has shared details regarding the amount Wanda will be paid for her participation in the series.

"The series will be called, at least according to the contract: Wanda. The exact amount Nara will receive for the six episodes of the first season of her Netflix series is five hundred thousand euros, which means she will earn over €83,000 per episode. There is also a possibility of a second season, and in that case, a five percent bonus is already stipulated," Calabró revealed.

It is noted that Wanda Nara will star as herself in the series, which will be a documentary project with elements of dramatized fiction to amplify and dramatize certain moments.

At this time, it is known that filming is set to begin as early as May this year, although a release date has not yet been announced.