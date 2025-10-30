It didn’t work out... Manchester City seriously considering recall of Claudio Echeverri

The Citizens' management is extremely dissatisfied with the current situation.

The young Argentine is not getting enough playing time.

Details: According to Diario Ole, Manchester City’s management is considering recalling 19-year-old Claudio Echeverri as early as the winter transfer window if his minutes on the pitch don’t increase.

Reports state that Echeverri must play at least 50% of the available minutes for Bayer in order to remain at Leverkusen.

If Claudio is recalled, sources say Guardiola does not count on him and he would likely be sent out on loan again in the winter transfer window.

Claudio Echeverri joined Bayer Leverkusen from Manchester City this summer on a one-year loan deal. This season, he has made 6 appearances and provided 1 assist.

Transfermarkt currently values Echeverri at €18 million.

