On the rise: Ezri Konsa draws interest from Manchester City and Tottenham

Aston Villa defender remains under the watchful eye of Premier League clubs
Transfer news Today, 06:11
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Ezri Konsa Clive Mason/Getty Images

The progress of Aston Villa and England defender Ezri Konsa has not gone unnoticed. Two Premier League clubs are closely monitoring the player’s development.

Details: According to TBRFootball, Manchester City and Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old Aston Villa centre-back. Both clubs are impressed by Konsa’s growth over the past few years and are actively exploring the possibility of a transfer.

City are on the lookout for reinforcements in two key areas: right full-back and centre-back. Notably, Konsa is versatile enough to cover both positions.

Aston Villa, for their part, are not planning to sell the player. However, Konsa’s current contract with the club runs until 2028, which is likely to prompt Villa to open talks about a new deal.

During the 2025/26 season, Konsa has made ten appearances, picking up one red card along the way. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €35 million.

