It became known how much PSG will pay Galtier for breaking his contract

It has become known how much it will cost PSG to fire Christophe Galtier as head coach.

As you know, the French coach spent only one season at the club.

Despite this, it will be cheaper for the Parisians to fire Galtier than it was in the cases of Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino.

An early termination of Galtier's two-year contract would cost PSG about 6 million euros. In comparison, the club paid 8 million euros for Tuchel's dismissal and as much as 10 million euros for breaking Pochettino's contract.