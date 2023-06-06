It became known for which club Hvicha dreams to play

The father of Napoli winger Hvicha Karatskhelia Badri Kvaratskhelia told about where his son would like to play.

According to Kvaratskhelia Senior, his dream is to play for Real Madrid and win the Champions League in their jersey.

"My son would also like to achieve something significant with the Georgian national team," he added.

It should be noted that Khvicha himself recently said that he is happy at Napoli and does not want to leave the club.

In his first season in Italy, the Georgian player won the championship.