Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, is contemplating a potential departure from the club at the conclusion of the current season, as reported by Diario Sport.

The Spanish tactician is growing weary of the pace of the English Premier League and has confided in his circle, increasingly pondering a departure in June, notwithstanding his contract with the Gunners expiring in the summer of 2025.

In Spain, Arteta has already been linked to a possible appointment at Barcelona, which will be seeking a new head coach for the upcoming season following Xavi's departure.

However, English sources close to Arsenal dismiss the information about Arteta's potential departure as unfounded. They believe that Barcelona is signaling their interest in him through Catalan media channels.

It's worth noting that just a few days ago, Jurgen Klopp announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season.