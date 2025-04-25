Is she doing ballet? Cristiano Ronaldo's beloved shares adorable photo of their youngest daughter

Georgina Rodriguez shared an adorable snapshot of their youngest daughter, Bella Esmeralda, with Cristiano Ronaldo on her Instagram story.

In the photo, the little girl is hanging on a ballet barre in a tutu in front of a mirror. It's not surprising, as she is quite small and can't hold onto it properly yet.

Judging by the outfit, it seems likely that the parents have decided to enroll their daughter in ballet classes. This is quite possible, as Georgina herself takes lessons—she's involved in ballroom dancing with a coach.

It's worth noting that Bella Esmeralda just celebrated her 3rd birthday a week ago, which her father, Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrated very touchingly on his Instagram page. Additionally, her birth is associated with a great tragedy for the Ronaldo family, as Bella had a twin brother who unfortunately passed away at birth.

Let us remind you that Cristiano Ronaldo also has four other children: Cristiano Jr., who will turn 15 this summer, as well as twins Eva Maria and Mateo from a surrogate mother, and daughter Alana Martina, born to Georgina.